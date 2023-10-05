Libertine in Tomb Street, a prominent LGBTQIA+ bar and nightclub in Belfast established in 2021, has permanently closed.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the website is inaccessible, and an automated email from the establishment confirms the closure: "Libertine is now closed."

Regarding tickets for the closed Belfast LGBTQIA+ friendly nightclub, the email states, "If you are contacting re tickets or a Karaoke Lounge booking, a full refund has already been issued as of Monday 1st October 2023."

This development follows the recent closure of two LGBTQIA+-friendly venues in Cork and Waterford City.

Club B

In Waterford, Club B, operated by the local Causeway Group, closed its doors after overnight rebranding efforts transformed it into The Dome at Masons.

The community and resident drag queens expressed disappointment on social media.

Cork-based drag queen Krystal Queer voiced their sympathy in the comments: "Girls I am absolutely heartbroken for you. What you did for young queer people in your town was inspiring. I am so sorry it has come to an end. If you need absolutely anything you have an entire army behind you!"

Chambers

The decision to remove LGBTQIA+ decorations and rebrand Chambers as Sinners for Fresher's Week has sparked disappointment with the temporary closure of the venue in Cork City.

The protest, attended by hundreds amid heavy rain, featured placards and chants expressing a commitment to maintaining LGBTQIA+ visibility.

Krystal Queer and Stefanie Fogarty, among other drag artists, expressed concerns over removing LGBTQIA+ decor, emphasizing Chambers' importance as a safe space in Cork.

Ellen, a second-year UCC student, expressed disappointment with Chambers, stating, "Just five days after the Sinners sign, rainbow bunting appears to compensate."

She added that regaining trust from the community will be challenging.

