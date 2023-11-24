Best Black Friday Bargains

Is it worth spending money on anything this Black Friday? If you're in the market for a bargain, here are Michelle's top picks

Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus are offering €100 off return flights to its North American destinations. The Irish Independent reports the airline is also offering 25% off European flights. Book by November 27th and for dates between December 1st 2023 and March 2024.

Harvey Norman

Advertisement

The technology retailer is offering 35% off selected televisions, 40% off headphones, and €300 off selected laptops. Bag yourself a Blossom pink Instax Fujifilm Camera(below) for just €79.95, or third-generation Apple AirPods for €189

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instax Ireland (@instaxhqirl)

Advertisement

JD Sports

The sports brand is offering up to 40% off selected sports brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour as well as 50% off Fila and Puma.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by JD Sports Ireland (@jdsportsie)

Boots

Boots makes Christmas shopping easy this Black Friday with savings across beauty, health, and electronics. Bag a Sculpted by Aimee gift set for half price or create luscious mermaid curls with their Mark Hill Mermaid Waver (below) now €24.99

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIRAL INTERCHANGEABLE CURLING WANDS (@markhillhair)

Spas.ie

When it comes to gifts, a spa break is always a winner. Spas.ie are offering 15% off Spa Gift Vouchers, allowing you to nab some getaways for less- Get the Girly Getaway at Castleknock Hotel for €150pps or enjoy a couples spa break at Powerscourt Springs(below)for €180pps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗧 𝗦𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 (@powerscourtsprings)

Looking for more festive fun? Check out the best Christmas markets in the South East