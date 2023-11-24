Boyfriend learns how to apply gel nails to save his girlfriend money

How far would you go for love?

One boyfriend has gone viral for his impressive manicure skills. Twenty-sex year old Dakota, or @gelxdaddy as he's known on Tiktok, learned how to apply gel nails so his girlfriend could save money. The results are pretty incredible:

According to Metro UK, Dakota, was a star athlete, with plans to play football at university. However he broke his neck in an accident and has struggle to find the right career path since. After meeting his girlfriend Jayshree, he taught himself the art of gel manicures, so the couple could save money towards their wedding.

Jayshree has documented her boyfriend's progress on Tiktok and followers are blown away by his skill. "He did that?" said one Tiktok user. "He could make so much money doing nails full time." "From a former nail tech,he's an absolute natural!" said another. Dakota has now shared tutorials on Tiktok for other men, so they can learn to do nails for their partners.

Would you or your man give it a go? Watch below.😉