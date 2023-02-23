Play Button
Life

Bride discovers groom being breastfed by mother before wedding

Bride discovers groom being breastfed by mother before wedding
Composite, Dominika Roseclay for Pexels
Michelle Heffernan
A lot of people get pre-wedding nerves. Am I making the right decision? Will this work out?

One thing that would definitely make a bride consider doing a runner is catching the groom sucking the nipples of his mother.

According to the Unfiltered Bride podcast, one bride discovered her future husband being breastfed by his mother moments before their wedding.

Podcast host Georgie Mitchell told co-host Beth about the "mother of all disaster weddings" she had learned of. "On two occasions I've been told this story," says Georgie, "both by make-up artists."

A bride had needed to use the bathroom before her wedding ceremony and "she walked into the toilet, and what she saw is enough to end the wedding," Georgie said. The groom was in a bathroom stall and "he was being breastfed by his mum"

Shocked, her co-host Beth says "Why was his mum producing milk?". Georgie replies "she's obviously been doing it continuously to get to that point."

Since posting the video of their story to their Tiktok, Georgie and Beth have been abused by trolls and accused of fabricating the story. The hosts posted the video below to say the story is true and explained in the comments that their original video is now being verified. It will be posted to their Tiktok account again shortly.

@the.unfiltered.bride The irony #weddingtok #weddingnightmares #tiktokbride #breastfeeding #trollsbeware ♬ Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral - WZ Beat

