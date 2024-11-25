Bring your pup to Santa Paws in the South East

It's Christmas!

And if you're planning on bringing your little one to see Santa Claus this year, don't forget your pup!

There are Santa Paws events taking place all over the country in the run-up to the big day, including across the South East.

Carlow

Maxi Zoo stores across the country will be welcoming Santa to their stores.

Advertisement

Santa will be welcoming animals in the Carlow store on Saturday the 14th and Sunday the 15th of December from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Kilkenny

Pets will be welcome to meet Santa in Kilkenny, especially on Tuesday, December 10th.

Nore Valley Park has brought their winter village to MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre, where furry friends can meet the big man.

Tipperary

Santa Paws will be landing in Tipperary Town on Saturday, November 30th.

Advertisement

The fundraising event promises treats and toys for your pup at Arra Veterinary Clinic.

Waterford & Wexford

Maxi Zoo in Waterford and Wexford will also host Santa Paws events on the weekend of the 14th and 15th of December.

No pre-booking is required and the events are completely free.

Keep up to date with all of the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.