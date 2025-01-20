Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

Disneyland Paris to hold Irish auditions

Disneyland Paris to hold Irish auditions
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Disneyland Paris is set to hold auditions for Irish staff next month.

The roles include character look-alikes, character performers, and parade performers who are energetic with strong dancing or acting skills.

The recruitment drive will be held on February 10th at Liffey Trust Studios on Sheriff Street in Dublin.

The application states, "If you are drawn to the artistic world, your experience in animation, dance, or acting could enable you to contribute to our magical experiences for our guests and help make their dreams become reality."

Advertisement

Candidates must be 18 years old and can begin within six months of the audition.

The audition process includes making a performer profile before the day of the audition. It's advised to check in online before audition day but people will get the opportunity to check in the morning of the audition too.

Auditions will begin at 10 am and may last until 6 pm. Auditionees will not have to prepare any audition material before arrival.

More info can be found on Disney Careers.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Teenager taken to hospital following assault in Waterford

 By Aoife Kearns
Win 2

WIN on Beat the Bomb with TileStore N More!

 By Claire Rowe
Beat 3

Beat's Active All-Stars with Activate Waterford - APPLY HERE!

 By Claire Rowe
Advertisement

More in Life
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement