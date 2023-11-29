Play Button
Gardaí warn young children vaping could develop psychosis due to dangerous psychoactive ingredient

Ayomide Akinshilo
Gardaí have issued a warning for people to make themselves aware of a supply of vapes, that contain a dangerous psychoactive ingredient.

In an online post shared by Waterford, Kilkenny and Carlow Gardaí, it is claimed that the vapes with the ingredient are being used by children as young as 12, Waterford News and Star reports.

The statement reads: “It is believed that our kids are not only being exposed to vaping at school going age but also now THC vapes. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis or weed and it is therefore illegal in anything other than trace quantities.”

In the online post the Gardaí went on to highlight that the health dangers posed by THC are outlined by the HSE, however, they also warned that “established links to psychosis” may result in people coming to their attention through their behaviour and also as a result of illegal possession.

“The HSE also has flagged this year cases where potentially more potent and dangerous synthetic cannabinoids have been linked to illness when supplied to purchasers unknowingly,” said the Gardaí in their post, before adding: “It is necessary for educators, parents, peers and siblings to be aware of the supply of such products which are being used by children as young as 12 or 13.”

For more information about such products visit www.drugs.ie

Keep up to date with all of the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

