Magnets depicting crisp sandwiches, chicken fillet rolls and coddle are among the products in high demand from homegrown Dublin business Quirky Irish Icons.

The business – founded by North Strand native and proud Dubliner Patricia Pierce – is representing the Local Enterprise Office for Dublin City at the National Ploughing Championships this week.

Patricia established her business after her nephew emigrated to Dubai four years ago.

Unable to find gifts to send him to remind him of home, she made three fridge magnets depicting a chicken fillet roll, the Poolbeg chimneys and an ‘Up the Dubs’ sign.

The magnets, made out of polymer clay, were a hit, and orders soon poured in from other Irish people living in Dubai.

Patricia Pierce, founder of Quirky Irish Icons. Photo credit: Joe Keogh Photography

The Dubliner, who credits her nephews and nieces as being the inspiration behind her business, said she never would have expected the business to take off so quickly.

“I didn’t know how to use a computer and I had never run a business, but – four years later – I am successfully trading online, and the business is growing every year.”

She said the support she has received from Local Enterprise Office Dublin City was essential in helping her establish and grow her business.

“I received a Feasibility Study Grant and I did courses in starting a business, using computers, and building a website.

For this week’s Ploughing Championships, Patricia has made a limited edition set of products, including magnets depicting tractors and wellington boots.

“I’m looking forward to talking to people about the things they really miss when they’re away from home, and to seeing if there are particular associations for people from different parts of the country.”

Further information about Quirky Irish Icons check out their website .

