Gross reason why you should reconsider kissing guys with beards

Love a bearded hairy hunk?

You may want to think twice before going in for the shift?

According to Dr. Shah, a Dermatologist who shares his skincare tips with some 18 million Tiktok followers, kissing a man with a beard could cause an infection on your face.

Sharing images of a woman with a large red rash on her chin, Dr. Shah says:

"Beards carry a tonne of bacteria. When you rub against them, they can create tiny little cuts in the skin, which can lead to infections like impitego"

According the HSE, Impetigo is a not serious infection, but it is very contagious and may need to be treated with an antibiotic cream from your GP.

The solution? "Clean your beards!" says Dr. Shah.

The video has been liked over a million times, and many were quick to share their similar experiences:

"I always get red and some hives form my hubby's beard," says one woman. "There are literally whole brands dedicated to beard washing. MEN BE BETTER," says another user.

Maybe add that beard care kit to the Christmas list.