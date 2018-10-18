'I knew that wasn't the end of my career': Watch the trailer for new Katie Taylor documentary

The official trailer for the upcoming documentary about Katie Taylor has been released.

‘Katie’ charts the ups and downs both in her professional and personal life.

Katie talks about the determination that has driven her since she was a young child and she had to “pretend to be a boy to get fights” and woke up every day thinking about the Olympics.

The film chronicles her gold medal win at the 2012 Olympic Games as well as the devastating loss at Rio 2016.

It also touches on her relationship with her father Pete.

We see an emotional Katie as she explains “my dad was no longer someone I could work with”.

As people questioned where her career would go following the Rio shock, the fighter never had a doubt that she would keep going.

“I knew that wasn’t the end of my career.”

The documentary, directed by Ross Whitaker, continues to follow the sporting icon through her sensational rise in the professional ranks.

“This is where we find out a lot about Katie Taylor,” a commentator says in a voiceover.

It certainly looks as though audiences will learn a lot about the Bray boxer in this in-depth documentary.

‘Katie’ premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh to praise from critics and audiences alike.

‘Katie’ hits Irish cinemas on Friday, October 26.

