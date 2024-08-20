McDonald's confirm Grimace shake to arrive in Ireland

McDonald’s Ireland confirms the rumours are true as Grimace Shake comes to Ireland!

But fans will have to be super quick, as it is available for one week and one week only from Wednesday 28th August – 3rd September.

Grimace is one of McDonald’s hype house mascots, which includes Ronald McDonald, Mayor McCheese, The Fry Kids, and Birdie the Early Bird.

He was introduced in 1971 as a more sinister character named Evil Grimace. He was inclined to steal people’s milkshakes, much like his counterpart Hamburglar, who steals hamburgers.

Inspired by Grimace’s iconic purple colour, the Grimace Shake features a blueberry-flavoured syrup blended with a creamy milkshake base.

The shake is said to celebrate Grimace’s birthday.

Soon, Grimace’s Shake spread to TikTok, taking on a life of its own.

The trend was created by TikToker @thefrazmaz, who released a video of himself tasting the Grimace Shake the day after it was introduced, cutting to a scene of him lying dead on the floor, his mouth stained with purple.

The video has over 3.7 million views, and the meme spread through TikTok like wildfire, prompting other creators to add their own spin.

The Grimace Shake is available from 28th August – 3rd September at participating restaurants in Ireland and the Drive-Thru.

