Real or hoax? We finally learn the truth behind the viral Amsterdam glory hole debacle

Real or hoax? We finally learn the truth behind the viral Amsterdam glory hole debacle
Photo: Andrea Piacquadio - Pexels
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Warning: This article is filled with horrific sexual content. 

You might have heard about a lady who was at a stag and hen do in Amsterdam and decided to drunkenly give a blowjob to someone through a gloryhole.

However, the person at the other end of the gloryhole was someone she never expected it to be. Well, we reported that it was her father.

Well it has come out that the story is a hoax. Different media channels like Vice and Lad Bible have done a deep dive and explained why that story could not have happened.

Vice decided to get to the bottom of the viral voice note and their investigation saw them call every glory hole operator in Amsterdam.

Well it turns out the operators regularly turn away women as the glory hole facilities are supposed to be used by gay men.

Those that did let ladies in said they didn't have any such button which would remove the screen and let you see who was on the other side.

So there you have it, the voicenote is a hoax.

