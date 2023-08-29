See movies for €4 this Saturday with World Cinema Day

Movie lovers rejoice!

This weekend you can recline with the popcorn and enjoy a trip to the cinema for just €4.

To celebrate World Cinema Day this Saturday September 2nd, participating cinemas are offering €4 tickets for all movies and all tickets types, including premium seats.

Last year over 200,000 flocked to screens nationwide to enjoy World Cinema Day and similar crowds are expected this year.

Blockbusters such as Barbie and Oppenheimer are still showing in most cinemas, and newer releases such as Strays, Blue Beetle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Apocalypse Clown, Haunted Mansion and the Equalizer 3 are also screening in the region.

The initiative is supported by Screen Ireland and approximately 99% of Irish cinemas are taking part, including Odeon cinemas, Omniplex Cinemas, Cineworld,Gate Cinemas, IMC Cinemas, IFI Cinemas, Carrick Cineplex, Arc Cinemas, Vue Cinemas and more.

Speaking on the event, Mark Anderson, Director of Omniplex Cinemas said that "it is important for the industry to celebrate cinema and what better way to do that than by enjoying a movie or two on the 2nd of September."

Early booking is advised to avoid disappointment on Saturday!

Tickets are available through the websites and box offices of participating cinemas all this week.

