Smyths stores is giving away FREE Easter goodies this weekend

Smyths toy stores are celebrating Easter tomorrow by giving shoppers some free goodies.

According to The Sun, the toy retailer is hosting an in-store Easter party tomorrow April 8th, and some shoppers will be gifted with Lego and Disney Mini Brand goodies.

Smyths stores will open from 9 am and shoppers who attend the party will also be in with the chance of winning a 10 ft trampoline.

Speaking to The Sun, a spokesperson said "Festivities aren't just limited to the Easter party. In the run-up to Easter, attendees can avail of up to half-price offers both in-store and online.

"In addition to this, attendees can also stand a chance to win a 10-foot trampoline," they said. Just fill out the DUAL card and place it in the available box-and you could be lucky enough to spring into Easter."

Smyths currently have just one store located in the South East. You can find it on the Tramore Road in Waterford city.