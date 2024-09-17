Supermoon partial eclipse crossover on the cards tonight

Tonight's supermoon will also present a rare partial eclipse in an early morning crossover.

The large and bright Super Moon will be some 30 thousand kilometres closer to Earth than usual.

Clear skies will give stargazers a great chance at catching a glimpse of the eclipse between 3:13am and 4:16am.

Dr. Niall Smith Director of the Blackrock Castle Observatory says what to expect for the partial eclipse.

"It will appear very blueish-white and very bright.

"If you look at the very top right of the moon you will see around 10 per cent of it at around 3.45am will be cut out by the shadow of the earth," he said.

The prospect of seeing the phenomenon is expected to be better, as tonight is set to be dry tonight with mostly clear skies and lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees.

