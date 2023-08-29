Support services available for you following the recent Clonmel tragedy

The recent tragedy in Clonmel has left many in devastating shock and grief.

An event such as this can provoke very difficult emotions and physical feelings. You may be affected personally by the event, you may be attempting to support someone, or you may find your own trauma has been triggered by the scale of the tragedy.

It is important at this time to seek support if you are suffering. Below is a list of services available to you at this time.

Counselling services

You should speak to your GP about counselling services in your community.

If you are over 18 and hold a medical card, your GP can refer you to free counselling services from the National Counselling Service

You can also access counselling privately. Find a counsellor who specialises in bereavement, loss and grief on:

Helplines

Irish Hospice Foundation Bereavement Support Line

This support line is open to any adult who:

-Has been bereaved

-Is concerned about somebody else who has been bereaved

-Is finding a previous bereavement difficult.

Freephone 1800 807 077 10 am-1 pm Monday-Friday

Barnardos Helpline

Barnardos offer information and support on bereavement to children and families

Phone 01 4732110 10am-12pm

Samaritans

Samaritans provide emotional support for anyone who is struggling to cope or needs someone to listen without judgement

Freephone 116 123 at any time

Text Support Service

A free text service is available to support you in times of ill mental health or emotional crisis

Text HELLO to 50808 at any time for a calming chat with a trained volunteer.

Organisations

Irish Road Victims Association

The IRVA is an NGO that provides free information and support to those bereaved or injured by road traffic accidents. Visit www.irva.ie

Anam Cara

Anam Cara supports parents after bereavement, with information and group meetings in the community. See www.anamcara.ie

First Light

First Light provides crisis intervention and free professional counselling to bereaved parents and family members who have suddenly lost a child up to 18 years. See www.firstlight.ie

The Irish Childhood Bereavement Network

The ICBN offers information and resources for coping with grief in children, adolescents and families. See www.childhoodbereavement.ie

Spunout

Spunout is Ireland's youth information website. They offer information and links to local and national groups on bereavement for young people. See www.spunout.ie/signpost/dealing-with-grief

Family Resource Centres

Many Family Resource Centres throughout the region offer a range of services and may provide bereavement counselling. Find your nearest FRC at www.familyresource.ie

The HSE

Your local HSE office may provide a bereavement service and the community mental health team may also offer counselling. You can contact the HSE Live phone line for free on 1800 700 700 8 am-8 pm Mon-Fri to find out about services in your area.

For more information and resources on bereavement and grief, please download the HSE Bereavement Book or visit the HSE Bereavement Supports webpage

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please visit your GP, Find a GP out of hours or call 999/112 if you or someone you know is considering harming themselves or others.