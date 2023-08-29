Support services available for you following the recent Clonmel tragedy

The recent tragedy in Clonmel has left many in devastating shock and grief.
An event such as this can provoke very difficult emotions and physical feelings. You may be affected personally by the event, you may be attempting to support someone, or you may find your own trauma has been triggered by the scale of the tragedy.
It is important at this time to seek support if you are suffering. Below is a list of services available to you at this time.
Counselling services
You should speak to your GP about counselling services in your community.
If you are over 18 and hold a medical card, your GP can refer you to free counselling services from the National Counselling Service
You can also access counselling privately. Find a counsellor who specialises in bereavement, loss and grief on:
- The Irish Association for Counselling & Psychotherapy
- The Psychological Society of Ireland
- My Mind also offers counselling at reduced rates for unemployed persons or persons in part-time employment.
- Insight Matters provides counselling at reduced rates from senior trainee therapists working towards accreditation.
Helplines
Irish Hospice Foundation Bereavement Support Line
This support line is open to any adult who:
-Has been bereaved
-Is concerned about somebody else who has been bereaved
-Is finding a previous bereavement difficult.
Freephone 1800 807 077 10 am-1 pm Monday-Friday
Barnardos Helpline
Barnardos offer information and support on bereavement to children and families
Phone 01 4732110 10am-12pm
Samaritans
Samaritans provide emotional support for anyone who is struggling to cope or needs someone to listen without judgement
Freephone 116 123 at any time
Text Support Service
A free text service is available to support you in times of ill mental health or emotional crisis
Text HELLO to 50808 at any time for a calming chat with a trained volunteer.
Organisations
Irish Road Victims Association
The IRVA is an NGO that provides free information and support to those bereaved or injured by road traffic accidents. Visit www.irva.ie
Anam Cara
Anam Cara supports parents after bereavement, with information and group meetings in the community. See www.anamcara.ie
First Light
First Light provides crisis intervention and free professional counselling to bereaved parents and family members who have suddenly lost a child up to 18 years. See www.firstlight.ie
The Irish Childhood Bereavement Network
The ICBN offers information and resources for coping with grief in children, adolescents and families. See www.childhoodbereavement.ie
Spunout
Spunout is Ireland's youth information website. They offer information and links to local and national groups on bereavement for young people. See www.spunout.ie/signpost/dealing-with-grief
Family Resource Centres
Many Family Resource Centres throughout the region offer a range of services and may provide bereavement counselling. Find your nearest FRC at www.familyresource.ie
The HSE
Your local HSE office may provide a bereavement service and the community mental health team may also offer counselling. You can contact the HSE Live phone line for free on 1800 700 700 8 am-8 pm Mon-Fri to find out about services in your area.
For more information and resources on bereavement and grief, please download the HSE Bereavement Book or visit the HSE Bereavement Supports webpage
If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please visit your GP, Find a GP out of hours or call 999/112 if you or someone you know is considering harming themselves or others.