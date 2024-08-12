Tesco launches same day delivery and Click+Collect for South East customers

Supermarket chain Tesco is launching same day delivery and Click+Collect for their South East customers.

The roll out is being launched in Carlow, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

The mega store announced that larger Tesco locations across the four counties are now offering customers same day home delivery and collection.

Customers will need to book by midday to avail of the new offers, and all Click+Collect and home delivery slots will be available from 3pm daily.

Tesco Ireland Director of Online, TMI and Business Planning Seán Nolan said:“We offer a range of home delivery and Click+Collect slots to suit different needs and budgets.

"Both our home delivery and Click+Collect offering has proven hugely popular with shoppers, and now we’re enhancing the service by offering customers a same day delivery and collection option.

"We understand that people have increasingly busy lives, and this new service will offer even more convenience for Tesco shoppers.”

South East locations

Carlow - Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow Town

Waterford - Each of the five large stores in Ardkeen, Lisduggan, Tramore, Poleberry and Ballybeg

Wexford - Three stores located in Gorey, New Ross, and Wexford

Tipperary - Thurles and Clonmel Tesco

Tesco scores in Kilkenny are not yet named in the roll out.

