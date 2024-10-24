With the kids on midterm, now is the best time to get into the Halloween spirit!

Visiting a pumpkin patch is the latest Halloween trend, so we've gathered some of the best pumpkin patches in the South East!

Kilkenny

Hughes Farming in County Kilkenny is home to this years Pumpkin Festival. They're open from Saturday, October 26th, with admission costing €7.

Kilkenny is also home to Nore Valley Park's pumpkin patch. There's also a scare maze and torchlight treasure hunt to keep the big kids occupied.

Carlow

Although there isn't a traditional pumpkin patch in Carlow, Rathwood returns with their Halloween Spook-Tacular.

Here, guests can board the Rathwood Express, enjoy a show at the Big Top, and hunt for pumpkins in the Maze of Ireland.

Wexford

Secret Valley Wildlife Park is the home of Halloween in Wexford, with a pumpkin patch, Witches Village and Giant Corn Maze.

There's also the 'Scariest Adult Scare Night', which they say is 'designed to terrify even the most daring thrill-seekers'.

Kids aren't advised to attend this one, with anyone looking to take part needing to sign a safety waiver.

For more on Halloween events happening in the South East, click here.

