The Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett announces live event in Ireland

Dreaming of starting your own business?
Podcast host and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett is coming to Ireland this March for a special live lecture on entrepreneurship.
The host of Europe's biggest podcast "The Diary of a CEO," will be speaking at the Convention Centre, Dublin on Sunday March 3rd as part of his international lecture series.
The millionaire businessman will be sharing his insights into entrepreneurship, dissecting the process of starting and building a thriving business. Bartlett is expected to "unravel the strategies and tactics that have propelled his entrepreneurial success, and provide a roadmap for your own success using science backed research, his interview back catalogue and stories from history."
Tickets for the event are currently on sale ranging from €59.85 to €150 for premium seats.
