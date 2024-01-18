The Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett announces live event in Ireland

Dreaming of starting your own business?

Podcast host and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett is coming to Ireland this March for a special live lecture on entrepreneurship.

The host of Europe's biggest podcast "The Diary of a CEO," will be speaking at the Convention Centre, Dublin on Sunday March 3rd as part of his international lecture series.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Steven Bartlett (@steven)

The millionaire businessman will be sharing his insights into entrepreneurship, dissecting the process of starting and building a thriving business. Bartlett is expected to "unravel the strategies and tactics that have propelled his entrepreneurial success, and provide a roadmap for your own success using science backed research, his interview back catalogue and stories from history."

Advertisement

Tickets for the event are currently on sale ranging from €59.85 to €150 for premium seats.

Love a good podcast? Try our Beat original podcasts, with award winning sex education series Let's Talk About Gnéas (18+), the Daily Dilemma Uncensored (18+), or Ours to Protect series on climate action.