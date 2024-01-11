This restaurant is hosting a Taylor Swift Bottomless Brunch

Are you Ready For It?

Taylor Swift. Unlimited bubbles. Delicious brunch. What more could you want?

To celebrate the imminent arrival of Ms. Swift in Ireland, Crawford & Co. are hosting Taylor Swift themed bottomless brunches every month from now until June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crawford & Co (@crawfordandco_cork)

The upcoming January 21st Bottomless Brunch will even include a special screening of Taylor Swift the Eras tour , the perfect playlist to your Sunday noms.

And if brunch isn't enough, Crawford & Co are inviting you to 'Ship it Off'. On February 3rd they're hosting a Taylor Swift Boat Cruise too with after party at Crawford & Co. (Might just make the ideal February Bank Holiday activity)

Previous bottomless brunches have sold out fast, so the restaurant advise you to book your tickets now. The food does look pretty good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crawford & Co (@crawfordandco_cork)

Can't make bottomless brunch ? Try Swiftogeddon, the Taylor Swift themed club night coming to the South East.