A second Taylor Swift club night is coming to the South East

Credit: @taylorswift @swiftogeddon Instagram
Michelle Heffernan
"Hey, hey, hey!" Have you been getting down and out about missing out on tickets for the Eras tour?

You might have (almost) as much fun at Swiftogeddon-the Taylor Swift only club night coming to the South East.

Described as a night dedicated to "worshipping at the altar of Taylor Swift" the club night was started in the UK, by DJ Dave Fawbert  to offer fans a "Taylor-made" night of non-stop Swift hits.

 

After selling out shows in Dublin, Cork and Kilkenny, Swiftogeddon has just announced they are bringing their Taylor filled club night to the Haven Hotel , Dunmore East on Saturday, November 18th.

According to Swiftogeddon attendees, the club night creates a truly special atmosphere of friendship. Speaking to the Irish Times, 29 year old Clodagh Meaney described a recent "Swiftogeddon" event in Dublin: "The vibe is so helpful, loving " she says.

What are you waiting for? Get your friendship bracelets out and fill that Blank Space in your diary! for more information and to book tickets, click here

In other Taylor news, tickets are now available for the Eras Tour Movie at cinemas in the South East.

