Ready to have your heartstrings pulled at?

One Dublin grandfather got the best birthday present ever after hearing grandson Troy’s big news.

Troy tried out for this year’s Olympia panto and only found out he got the part the day of his grandad’s birthday.

Video: Gina Bryne

Sure bless!

It looks like two Clondalkin grandparents will be the first in the queue to go see this year’s Polly and The Magic Lamp panto showing in the Olympia Theatre.

James Patrice, one of Ireland’s favourite social media stars, will also be staring in the show alongside other famous faces including Dancing With The Stars contestants Jake Carter and Erin McGregor, as well as Ryan Andrews of Fair City fame.

