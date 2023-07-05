Who pooed on the floor at our wedding? New podcast investigates sh**ty crime

"It was the most perfect day....until someone shat on the floor."

One couple went from "I do" to "Poodunnit?", as their wedding day was ruined by a mystery guest who did a large poo on the venue floor.

Karen Whitehouse and Helen McLaughlin got married on a beautiful boat on a warm summers day two years ago. They had a very elegant wedding ceremony with 20 guests at a small hotel in Amsterdam, followed the next day by a wedding reception on a boat booked to sail through picturesque Dutch countryside.

The 100 guests invited aboard were considered to be mature, and more importantly, dearly beloved and well-known to the bride and bride. That's why it came as such a shock, when, at 9.45pm, less than 5 hours after the reception had begun, Karen discovered a large poo had been deposited on the floor of the ladies bathroom.

"The first thing that struck me was this was done on purpose," she told the Sun. "It was so far from the cubicle, right in the middle of the floor. I mean, who does that?"

Who indeed. The couple have spent so much time deliberating the sh**ty culprit, they decided to turn the wedding crime investigation into an actual investigative podcast. Over the course of 13 episodes, the couple employ "Detective" and wedding guest Lauren Kilby to spearhead their investigation into the smelly offence.

Including interviews from leading forensic psychologists, witness statements, lie detector tests, and even a serious grilling of the Mother of the Bride "Who Shat on the Floor at My Wedding" has now received rave reviews from podcast fans.

"It's so hilarious I'm cracking up at every episode" wrote one Reddit user. "This is a riot!" wrote another.

The entire podcast comprises just 8 hours 15 minutes of audio, so the story line won't take too long to...eh...digest. Interested in giving it a shit-we mean, a shot? Listen to every episode here.

