Four South East counties move to Status Orange Wind Warning

Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry and Limerick are now under a status Orange warning, as strong winds resulting from Strom Éowyn begin to abate.

However, a red warning remains everywhere else, and there is significant destruction and disruption across the country.

715,000 homes and businesses are without power in the Republic, with ESB networks saying it’s ‘unprecedented’ and that it could be ‘well into next week’ before everyone is back on the grid.

Over 300 flights in and out of Dublin Airport have been cancelled, while gusts reached 137km/h at Shannon.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group is taking place and has described the weather event as ‘a historic storm’.

The Status Orange Warning will remain in place until 12 midday today then a Status Yellow Wind Warning is set to come into effect for Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

The current Wind Warnings in place have a various applicable times. Please be advised that while most of the Red Level Warnings finish by 12pm (Apart from Donegal), there are following Orange and Yellow Warnings in place.https://t.co/lvQFgW9biq#StormÉowyn pic.twitter.com/0L5vyxZUEl — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 24, 2025

Met Éireann is warning of the following impacts during the Status Orange Warning:

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Storm Éowyn: Gale force southwest to west winds will bring severe, damaging and destructive gusts of up to 130km/h widely, with even higher gusts for a time.

Impacts:

Fallen trees

Damage to power lines and power outages

Structural damage

Very difficult travelling conditions

Disruption and cancellations to transport

Wave overtopping

Valid: 00:00 Friday 24/01/2025 to 12:00 Friday 24/01/2025

Issued: 08:34 Wednesday 22/01/2025

Updated: 07:06 Friday 24/01/2025

