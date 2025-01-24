Play Button
Four South East counties move to Status Orange Wind Warning

Four South East counties move to Status Orange Wind Warning
People walking in high winds at Salthill, Galway, during Storm Isha. A Status Red wind warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo as authorities warn people to take care ahead of Storm Isha's arrival. Picture date: Sunday January 21, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story WEATHER Isha Ireland. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Cork, Kerry and Limerick are now under a status Orange warning, as strong winds resulting from Strom Éowyn begin to abate.

However, a red warning remains everywhere else, and there is significant destruction and disruption across the country.

715,000 homes and businesses are without power in the Republic, with ESB networks saying it’s ‘unprecedented’ and that it could be ‘well into next week’ before everyone is back on the grid.

Over 300 flights in and out of Dublin Airport have been cancelled, while gusts reached 137km/h at Shannon.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says a meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group is taking place and has described the weather event as ‘a historic storm’.

The Status Orange Warning will remain in place until 12 midday today then a Status Yellow Wind Warning is set to come into effect for Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

Met Éireann is warning of the following impacts during the Status Orange Warning:

Met Éireann Weather Warning

Storm Éowyn: Gale force southwest to west winds will bring severe, damaging and destructive gusts of up to 130km/h widely, with even higher gusts for a time.

Impacts:

  • Fallen trees
  • Damage to power lines and power outages
  • Structural damage
  • Very difficult travelling conditions
  • Disruption and cancellations to transport
  • Wave overtopping

Valid: 00:00 Friday 24/01/2025 to 12:00 Friday 24/01/2025

Updated: 07:06 Friday 24/01/2025

