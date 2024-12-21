Funeral details announced for Wexford woman found dead earlier this week

The funeral details for Paula Lawlor have been announced.

The Wexford mother-of-one was found dead in her home in Gorey in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Her death notice reads: "Beloved daughter of the late Sheila and Brendan and adored granddaughter of the late Eamon and Kathleen."

"Paula will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her heartbroken family especially her adored daughter Layla Rose, all her aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and wide circle of friends."

Paula will be reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home in Tallaght on Friday, December 27 before a Funeral Mass is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 28 in St. Marks Church, Springfield at 10 am

A man was originally arrested by Gardaí in connection to her death but has since been released.

