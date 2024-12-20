Play Button
Man released from Garda custody in connection with death of woman in Wexford

Aoife Kearns
A man arrested by Gardaí investigating the death of a woman in Gorey in County Wexford has been released.

Paula Lawlor, a mother of one in her 30s was found at her home in Baile Eoghain, Gorey, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A post-mortem examination has been completed and the results are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí say they continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding her death and are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Additionally, they are seeking dash cam footage from motorists who were in the vicinity of Baile Eoghain at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 094 30690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

No spokesperson is available.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

