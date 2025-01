The New Ross Bypass Bridge is now scheduled to be reopened at 10 am this morning following its closure last night as Storm Éowyn struck Ireland.

The bridge had originally closed at 11:00 pm last night and was initially scheduled to reopen at 12:00 pm today.

However, it has now been confirmed that the N25 New Ross Bypass bridge will open at the earlier time of 10:00 am as soon as Wexford, alongside Waterford, Carlow and Kilkenny all move to a Status Orange weather warning.

