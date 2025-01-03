Reposing details of Wexford man John O'Connor announced

The funeral details of Wexford man John (King) O'Connor have been announced.

Mr. O'Connor was found unresponsive at his home in Cluain Fada, New Ross on December 31, 2024.

The 58-year-old's death notice reads:

"Predeceased by his loving mother Nancy.

"Sadly missed by his loving children Chloe, Aaron and Kaylee, father Ned, brother Eddie, sisters Triona, Deirdre and Paula, grandchildren Freya-Rose, Paddy and Carson-Jax, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, extended family and a large circle of friends."

Mr O'Connor will be reposing at Cooney's Funeral Home, New Ross (Y34 FK44) on Saturday, January 4, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

A removal will take place on Sunday, January 5, at 11:30 am to St. Stephen's Cemetery, New Ross, for burial upon arrival at 12 noon.

A man in his 30s was arrested on January 1, 2025 in relation to his death and following a Garda investigation was charged with Mr. O'Connor's murder on January 2 at a special sitting of Wexford District Court and is set to appear via video link in Wexford District Court again on Monday, January 6.

