Quirky former mill house hits Tipperary property market for €200,000

Robbie Byrne
Address:

Old Spa Road, E91 F207 Spaville, Ireland

Price:

€200,000

Agent:

REA Stokes & Quirke

If you fancy channelling your inner Dermot Bannon and rejuvenating an old property then this former mill house residence on the outskirts of Clonmel could be just for you.

Still retaining a host of original features, including its sash windows and shutters, the 3-bed detached home offers an impressive 240sqm of living space in its current guise, with plenty of potential to expand – subject to the appropriate planning permission – on its 0.6-acre site.

The rear of the property unmasks the size of this former mill house

Whatsmore the property is just a four-minute drive or a 20-minute walk to Clonmel's town centre.

While in need of extensive refurbishment, Millgrove offers the perfect opportunity to bring a house full of history into the modern age.

The significant potential of this property becomes apparent as soon as you step inside, with two basement floors below ground level a unique feature. It also has the added benefit of a disused outbuilding, which could also be revamped. There is endless potential for this, including the likes of a home office, playroom, gym, granny flat or whatever else you might need the space for.

The building's interior is a 80s timewarp

For anyone with the vision to revamp a property which has been undisturbed by time, the fact Millgrove has been vacant for more than two years means it has the added benefit of qualifying for the Croí Cónaithe Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant of up to €30,000, which is now available for vacant properties in cities and rural areas. Further grant aid would also be possible for such a project.

The owner of this property will undoubtedly need to undertake a top-to-bottom restoration project.

On the market via REA Stokes & Quirke, this listing offers a unique opportunity to acquire a home with huge potential on a private and secluded site, just off The Spa Road.

