This €680K converted church in Carlow is one of the coolest homes for sale today

Take Me To Church will mean more to you than just the title of a Hozier song when you see this Co Carlow property.

This once-derelict stone-built former Wesleyan Methodist Church has now been completely restored and converted into a splendid family home by its present owners.

Built in 1834 and closed at the end of that century, it is nestled on a slightly elevated road-fronted site on entry into Clonegal, a picturesque Tidy Town award-winning village close to the border of counties Wexford and Carlow.

It's set in the valley between the Blackstairs and Wicklow mountains, straddling the meeting place of the Rivers Slaney and Derry.

Advertisement

Wesleyan Church Lodge boasts gothic windows and doors, featuring beamed ceilings, some exposed stone internal walls, its own gallery, cloister courtyard, a complimentary out-office, glass house, mature naturally landscaped gardens surrounding and an abundance of character and charm throughout.

It promises every possible comfort, convenience, peace and tranquillity.

One look at this home and you’ll be praying you live there.