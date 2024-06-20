Clare v Wexford Match Preview

With the Clare and Wexford All-Ireland Hurling quarter-final clash set to throw in this Saturday, here's everything you need to know before going into the game.

Background

This will be Wexford's second time facing Wexford in the All-Ireland quarter-final in the last three years. The last time these two sides came head to head in the quarter-final, Clare was the narrow victor in 2022, winning by just four points.

This year, Clare made it all the way to the Munster Hurling Final before falling at the final hurdle in Limerick. On the other hand, Wexford finished third in the Leinster round-robin before going on to beat Laois in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final.

If Clare manages to come out the victors on Saturday, they'll secure their spot in an All-Ireland semi-final for the third successive year, while the last time Wexford were in an All-Ireland semi-final was in 2019.

Ones to watch

Clare

Ones to watch this weekend on the Clare side are Aidan McCarthy and Mark Rodgers, who have scored 1-41 and 2-15 in the championship so far this season.

In their last five Championship games, Clare has won three and lost two.

Wexford

It's pretty obvious to any Wexford supporter that Lee Chin is the standout player for the Yellowbellies. He's scored 3-65 in the Championship so far. Alongside him, Conor McDonald is also one to keep an eye on, as he's scored a respectable 3-15 this season so far.

In their last six games, Wexford has won three, drawn one and lost two.

Wexford have won just two of their last five meetings with Clare in the Championship.

