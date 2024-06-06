Play Button
FAI Cup Second Round draws sees fixtures for Waterford, Wexford and Gorey Rangers revealed

FAI Cup 2024
Odhrán Johnson
The 2024 FAI Cup Second Round draw has now confirmed fixtures for Waterford FC, Wexford FC and Gorey Rangers AFC.

Waterford FC v Cockhill Celtic AFC

The Blues will face Donegal side Cockhill Celtic FC at the RSC. The match will take place over the weekend, ending Sunday, July 21st.

The Donegal side was convincing victors in their first-round clash with Ayrfield United, winning 7-1. James Bradley scored a hat trick, Luke Rudden scored two goals, and Lee McColgan and Jack Mullan scored a goal each. Earlier in May, Cockhill Celtic won the FAI Junior Cup final against Gorey Rangers in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Wayside Celtic FC v Wexford FC

Wexford are set to visit Dublin-based club Wayside Celtic FC.

The home side progressed to the second round following a late penalty from Dylan O'Connor. Darragh O'Connor also scored for the side on the night.

Gorey Rangers AFC v UCD AFC

Following a disappointing FAI Junior Cup final loss, Goery Rangers AFC will host UCD AFC.

The Wexford side progressed from the first round with a 4-1 win against Maynooth University Town. Luke Greene, Paul Brennan, and Caleb Byrne-Murphy scored goals, and two late goals from Caleb Byrne-Murphy sealed the win.

All Fixtures

All fixtures for the 2024 Sport's Direct Men's FAI Cup Second Round draw are as follows:

  • Bohemians FC v Shamrock Rovers FC
  • Athlone Town AFC v Ringmahon Rangers FC
  • Drogheda United FC v Dundalk FC
  • Sligo Rovers FC v Cobh Wanderers AFC
  • Ballyfermot United SSC v Leeds AFC
  • Cork City FC v Finn Harps FC
  • Galway United FC v Longford Town FC
  • Treaty United FC v Kilbarrack United FC
  • Waterford FC v Cockhill Celtic FC
  • Wayside Celtic FC v Wexford FC
  • Gorey Rangers AFC v UCD AFC
  • Pike Rovers FC v Midleton FC
  • Bray Wanderers FC v Shelbourne FC
  • Wilton United FC v Carrigaline United AFC
  • Cobh Ramblers FC v Kerry FC
  • Derry City FC v St. Patricks Athletic FC
Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

