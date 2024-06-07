Play Button
Kilkenny team named ahead of Leinster Hurling Final clash against Dublin

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Final, UPMC Nowlan Park, Co. Kilkenny 26/3/2023 Kilkenny vs Cork Kilkenny’s Martin Keoghan and Tommy O’Connell of Cork Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Kilkenny have named Mikey Carey and John Donnelly in their team to face Dublin in tomorrow's Leinster Hurling Final despite concerns over their fitness, while Adrian Mullen starts for the first time since their provincial opener against Antrim in April.

Dublin boss Micheál Donoghue has made one change to his team, with Dara Purcell coming in at full forward.

The full Kilkenny team and substitutes include:

1 (GK) Eoin Murphy Glenmore
2 Mikey Butler O'Loughlin Gaels
3 Huw Lawlor O'Loughlin Gaels
4 Tommy Walsh Tullaroan
5 Mikey Carey Young Irelands
6 Richie Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale
7 David Blanchfield Bennettsbridge
8 (C) Paddy Deegan O'Loughlin Gaels
9 Cian Kenny James Stephens
10 Adrian Mullen Shamrocks Ballyhale
11 TJ Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale
12 John Donnelly Thomastown
13 Eoin Cody Shamrocks Ballyhale
14 Billy Ryan Graigue Ballycallan
15 Martin Keoghan Tullaroan
16
 Aidan Tallis Lisdowney
17 Conor Delaney Erin's Own
18 Shane Murphy Glenmore
19 Jordan Molloy O'Loughlin Gaels
20 Cillian Buckley Dicksboro
21 Conor Fogarty Erin's Own
22 Tom Phelan Conahy Shamrocks
23 Walter Walsh Tullogher Rosbercon
24 Owen Wall O'Loughlin Gaels
25 Harry Shine Dicksboro
26 Billy Drennan Galmoy

