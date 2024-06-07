Kilkenny team named ahead of Leinster Hurling Final clash against Dublin

Kilkenny have named Mikey Carey and John Donnelly in their team to face Dublin in tomorrow's Leinster Hurling Final despite concerns over their fitness, while Adrian Mullen starts for the first time since their provincial opener against Antrim in April.

Dublin boss Micheál Donoghue has made one change to his team, with Dara Purcell coming in at full forward.

The full Kilkenny team and substitutes include:

1 (GK) Eoin Murphy Glenmore 2 Mikey Butler O'Loughlin Gaels 3 Huw Lawlor O'Loughlin Gaels 4 Tommy Walsh Tullaroan 5 Mikey Carey Young Irelands 6 Richie Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale 7 David Blanchfield Bennettsbridge 8 (C) Paddy Deegan O'Loughlin Gaels 9 Cian Kenny James Stephens 10 Adrian Mullen Shamrocks Ballyhale 11 TJ Reid Shamrocks Ballyhale 12 John Donnelly Thomastown 13 Eoin Cody Shamrocks Ballyhale 14 Billy Ryan Graigue Ballycallan 15 Martin Keoghan Tullaroan 16 Aidan Tallis Lisdowney 17 Conor Delaney Erin's Own 18 Shane Murphy Glenmore 19 Jordan Molloy O'Loughlin Gaels 20 Cillian Buckley Dicksboro 21 Conor Fogarty Erin's Own 22 Tom Phelan Conahy Shamrocks 23 Walter Walsh Tullogher Rosbercon 24 Owen Wall O'Loughlin Gaels 25 Harry Shine Dicksboro 26 Billy Drennan Galmoy

