Kilkenny team named ahead of Leinster Hurling Final clash against Dublin

Kilkenny have named Mikey Carey and John Donnelly in their team to face Dublin in tomorrow's Leinster Hurling Final despite concerns over their fitness, while Adrian Mullen starts for the first time since their provincial opener against Antrim in April.
Dublin boss Micheál Donoghue has made one change to his team, with Dara Purcell coming in at full forward.
The full Kilkenny team and substitutes include:
|1 (GK)
|Eoin Murphy
|Glenmore
|2
|Mikey Butler
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|3
|Huw Lawlor
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|4
|Tommy Walsh
|Tullaroan
|5
|Mikey Carey
|Young Irelands
|6
|Richie Reid
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|7
|David Blanchfield
|Bennettsbridge
|8 (C)
|Paddy Deegan
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|9
|Cian Kenny
|James Stephens
|10
|Adrian Mullen
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|11
|TJ Reid
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|12
|John Donnelly
|Thomastown
|13
|Eoin Cody
|Shamrocks Ballyhale
|14
|Billy Ryan
|Graigue Ballycallan
|15
|Martin Keoghan
|Tullaroan
|
16
|Aidan Tallis
|Lisdowney
|17
|Conor Delaney
|Erin's Own
|18
|Shane Murphy
|Glenmore
|19
|Jordan Molloy
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|20
|Cillian Buckley
|Dicksboro
|21
|Conor Fogarty
|Erin's Own
|22
|Tom Phelan
|Conahy Shamrocks
|23
|Walter Walsh
|Tullogher Rosbercon
|24
|Owen Wall
|O'Loughlin Gaels
|25
|Harry Shine
|Dicksboro
|26
|Billy Drennan
|Galmoy
