Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Lee Chin goal not enough to save Wexford - Wexford v Clare All-Ireland Hurling Match Report

Lee Chin goal not enough to save Wexford - Wexford v Clare All-Ireland Hurling Match Report
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Wexford have bowed out of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship after they were beaten by Clare at Semple Stadium today.

Going into the game, out of the two Quarter-Final ties today at Semple Stadium, it was almost universally agreed that the one to keep an eye on was Wexford v Clare.

The Yellowbellies last faced The Banner County in an All-Ireland Quarter-Final in 2022, where Clare emerged the narrow winners with a difference of four points.

The first half saw a major comeback for Wexford after the 25th minute with Clare's David McInerney, after a poor challenge in the Clare box, receiving a black card and Lee Chin converting the resulting penalty.

Advertisement

Clare dominated in their attacking third. Despite some good defence from Wexford, it seemed like The Banner County were almost always incapable of missing a shot.

Despite their fantastic conversion rate, Wexford were certainly near the top of their game going into the half-time break trailing by only two points.

Half-Time Score: Clare 0-15 Wexford 1-10

Things just didn't seem to fall Wexford's way in the second half and this was summed up by Shane O'Donnell (Clare) Ian Galvin's (Clare) goals in the 43rd and 53rd minute to cement The Banner County's lead throughout the second 35 minutes.

Advertisement

Clare nearly picked up a third goal in the 56th minute but Wexford's Mark Fanning managed to save both the first shot and follow-up to keep some hope alive.

Full-Time Score: Clare 2-28 Wexford 1-18

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news and GAA fixtures on our website, beat10203.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Dublin man (38) charged with murder over Finglas stabbing

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Justin Timberlake admits ‘it’s been a tough week’ at first concert since arrest

 By Beat News
News 3

Gardaí in Waterford make an arrest as car had no tax for 447 days.

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement