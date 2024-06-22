Lee Chin goal not enough to save Wexford - Wexford v Clare All-Ireland Hurling Match Report

Wexford have bowed out of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship after they were beaten by Clare at Semple Stadium today.

Going into the game, out of the two Quarter-Final ties today at Semple Stadium, it was almost universally agreed that the one to keep an eye on was Wexford v Clare.

The Yellowbellies last faced The Banner County in an All-Ireland Quarter-Final in 2022, where Clare emerged the narrow winners with a difference of four points.

The first half saw a major comeback for Wexford after the 25th minute with Clare's David McInerney, after a poor challenge in the Clare box, receiving a black card and Lee Chin converting the resulting penalty.

Clare dominated in their attacking third. Despite some good defence from Wexford, it seemed like The Banner County were almost always incapable of missing a shot.

Despite their fantastic conversion rate, Wexford were certainly near the top of their game going into the half-time break trailing by only two points.

Half-Time Score: Clare 0-15 Wexford 1-10

Things just didn't seem to fall Wexford's way in the second half and this was summed up by Shane O'Donnell (Clare) Ian Galvin's (Clare) goals in the 43rd and 53rd minute to cement The Banner County's lead throughout the second 35 minutes.

Clare nearly picked up a third goal in the 56th minute but Wexford's Mark Fanning managed to save both the first shot and follow-up to keep some hope alive.

Full-Time Score: Clare 2-28 Wexford 1-18

