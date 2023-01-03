WATCH: UFC's Dana White hitting wife - retaliation or self defence?

UFC president Dana White has brought some controversy on himself as a video has been released of him fighting in a nightclub with his wife on New Years Eve.

The married couple of 26 years can both be seen in the video using physical violence towards each other.

While Dana's wife Ann is the first to strike in the heat of the moment, many are taking to twitter threads to express their concerns as Dana struck her back.

TMZ released a very short clip and the couple turn to violence rather quickly in the alcohol-fuelled fight.

Their fight was over no more than a few seconds later.

🚨| @TMZ have released footage that shows UFC president Dana White slapping his wife Anne White after she slapped him in a night club on New Years Eve.



White has since apologised saying, “there was definitely a lot of alcohol, but there’s no excuse.”pic.twitter.com/UcDGPv5RO4 — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) January 3, 2023

A divide on Twitter is becoming more controversial as some are saying that Dana should have accepted her violence towards him and stepped away from the incident.

Others say he was fully within his right to hit back and defend himself, which is opening up a more in-depth discussion of people's interpretation of self-defence and/or retaliation.

Since the video has been released, Dana has taken to the internet to apologise. He has said that Ann and himself are focusing on their family right now. They have three children together.

Speaking to TMZ Sports he said, "You've heard me say for years, 'There's never ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it."

Anyone who may wish to report or discuss an incident of Domestic or Sexual Violence can contact 112/999 or their local Garda Station.