Waterford FC invited to enter Women's Premier Division

Waterford FC have been invited to enter the Club Licensing process for next year's SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division.

League of Ireland and the Football Association of Ireland confirmed the news this morning.

Waterford FC's men's team is currently in the League of Ireland Premier Divison, however, they do not have a women's senior team.

The National League Committee say they have determined that 12 teams will be invited to compete in next season's SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division.

They say all clubs will enter the process for the three LOI Senior Divisions.

Final licenses will be confirmed in November.

Wexford FC is the only South East team in the LOI Women's Premier Division this season.

