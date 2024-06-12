Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Waterford FC invited to enter Women's Premier Division

Waterford FC invited to enter Women's Premier Division
Waterford FC badge
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Waterford FC have been invited to enter the Club Licensing process for next year's SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division.

League of Ireland and the Football Association of Ireland confirmed the news this morning.

Waterford FC's men's team is currently in the League of Ireland Premier Divison, however, they do not have a women's senior team.

The National League Committee say they have determined that 12 teams will be invited to compete in next season's SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division.

Advertisement

They say all clubs will enter the process for the three LOI Senior Divisions.

Final licenses will be confirmed in November.

Wexford FC is the only South East team in the LOI Women's Premier Division this season.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Pick 1

Supermac’s launches new location at Dublin Airport

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Local and European elections see 29% decrease in spoilt votes

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel tease engagement

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement