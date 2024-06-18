Waterford FC's Pádraig Amond named SSE Airtricity Player of the Month

Waterford FC striker Pádraig Amond has been named SSE Airtricity Player of the Month for May.

This comes after an impressive month for the club, winning five out of their six games.

The Carlow native scored four goals across the six games, including an unbelievable hattrick against Drogheda United at the RSC to bring them from 2-0 down to beat the Louth side 4-2.

On winning the award, Amond says he's "obviously delighted" but accepts it "on behalf of the team because it's been an unbelievable month for the lads [Waterford FC]."

