Waterford FC's Pádraig Amond named SSE Airtricity Player of the Month

Waterford FC's Pádraig Amond named SSE Airtricity Player of the Month
15 May 2024; Waterford's Pádraig Amond at Virgin Media Television in Ballymount, Dublin, as Virgin Media Television is set to broadcast a huge week of live football in Ireland, with the Europa League final and two League of Ireland games. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Waterford FC striker Pádraig Amond has been named SSE Airtricity Player of the Month for May.

This comes after an impressive month for the club, winning five out of their six games.

The Carlow native scored four goals across the six games, including an unbelievable hattrick against Drogheda United at the RSC to bring them from 2-0 down to beat the Louth side 4-2.

On winning the award, Amond says he's "obviously delighted" but accepts it "on behalf of the team because it's been an unbelievable month for the lads [Waterford FC]."

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat10203.com.

