Man charged in connection with Clonmel public order incident

A man will appear in court this morning, charged with a public order incident at the entrance of a construction site in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Gardaí confirmed the arrest was made as construction workers moved into the site on Tuesday morning where modular homes are being built to accommodate refugees.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested for a public order offence.

He was since charged is expected to appear before Youghal District Court at 10:30am this morning

Advertisement

Separately, Garda patrol vehicle was damaged at the site on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said while the force “respect the right for citizens to exercise their constitutional rights”, “this right does not extend to breaches of Criminal Law, the interference with the rights of other citizens to carry out their daily activities, or to attack members of An Garda Síochána”.

“Any Garda activity in relation to evolving events involves a graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety, with enforcement as a last resort,” the statement added.

Advertisement

Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.