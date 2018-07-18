Ben & Jerry’s have just launched a low-calorie ice cream… and it can only be delish!

Cheat day? What cheat day!

Ice cream lovers rejoice because Ben & Jerry’s have just launched a ‘healthier’ low-calorie version of its classic Cookie Dough and Caramel Cookie flavours in Ireland.

The folks behind the treat say that these flavours are the lightest way to enjoy all the euphoria of Ben & Jerry’s — including all those funky chunks and whirly swirls.

Just 128 calories per 100ml? Yes, pease!

Introducing Moo-phoria, our new line of light ice cream with satisfyingly euphoric flavours. It’s a summer moo-racle! pic.twitter.com/rkPzJs84SQ — Ben&JerrysIRL (@BenandJerrysIRL) July 13, 2018

So, now you can eat a whole tub of the stuff with less of the guilt. Not that we were all that guilty in the first place…

We haven’t a notion how they did it, so let’s just put it down to a moo-ricle of ice cream science.

This content is brought to you by its4women.ie

Share it:













Don't Miss