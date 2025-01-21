BNY Wexford meets staff as it winds down South East operations

The vast majority of staff at BNY Wexford will be offered either redundancy or a role in Dublin.

The financial services company held a meeting at the site this morning, where it's understood staff were told fewer than 5 per cent will be able to continue working from home.

At the meeting which lasted less than 10 minutes, staff at BNY Wexford were informed of the company’s future plans for their South East operations.

A member of staff who wishes to remain anonymous said fewer than 5% of staff are to be retained on a work-from-home basis.

Advertisement

The remaining staff will either be offered to relocate to the Dublin offices or offered redundancy.

Labour TD for Wexford George Lawlor says staff have been treated appallingly:

"An eight-minute inside in the building there with no apology.

"No acknowledgement of the rumours, and no empathy shown - that's what I have been told by a staff member.

Advertisement

"It really is an appalling way to treat a body of people who have given such loyalty and service to this company, the Wexford Deputy said.

At today's meeting, it’s understood staff were told the reason for the job losses was due to the company’s restructuring of locations globally.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke Line says the government and IDA are engaging with the company.

A consultation period begins on February 8th.

Advertisement

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation - and it has had a presence in Ireland for over 20 years.

Other branches in Dublin and Cork are unaffected.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.