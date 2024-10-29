Funeral arrangements of Wexford man Steven Ring announced

The funeral arrangements of Wexford man Steven Ring have been announced.

The 27-year-old was reported missing 2 weeks ago and last seen on Tuesday, October 15th.

The search for Mr Ring was stood down, after the discovery of a man's body on Sunday afternoon at Carrigfoyle quarry, in the remote area of Shelmalier Commons, outside Wexford town.

Mr Ring will repose at Browne’s Funeral Home, Enniscorthy today (Tuesday) from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Removal from Browne’s Funeral Home will be tomorrow (Wednesday) morning at 11.30 a.m. to St. David’s Church, Oylegate arriving for his Funeral Mass at noon with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr Ring is described as the dearly loved son of Linda and the late Brendan and brother of Jack and Lee.

Gardaí arrested a man and a woman and they've been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, and an incident room has been established at Wexford Garda Station.

The man in his 40s and the woman in her 30s are due to appear at Wexford Court this afternoon.

