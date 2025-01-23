Ireland's first 24-hr Vending Store opens in New Ross

Ireland's first-ever Automated Retail Vending Store has opened in Wexford.

E-Kiosk Ireland, located in Irishtown, New Ross stocks everyday convenience items in its 24hr store.

The products include American and Asian (including Japanese and Korean) candy, crisps, energy drinks, and soft drinks.

It will also offer fresh milk from a dedicated vending machine, healthy snack options, lunch meal deals, and premium bean-to-cup coffee – all available through state-of-the-art vending technology.

Advertisement

Its owners say it's the initial step in a plan to roll out automated retail vending stores nationwide.

Digital Director of the shop, Jordan Casey, says the team were inspired by stores in Eastern Asia.

New Ross local Tomas Young, of Proserve Solutions is leading this innovative venture, giving the people of Wexford and New Ross an exciting opportunity to experience this unique retail model right

on their doorstep.

“The aim is to offer customers something completely new – a fast, easy, and enjoyable shopping experience.

Advertisement

"Whether you’re looking for your everyday essentials or a taste of something special from abroad, E-Kiosk Ireland has you covered," Tomas said.

Jordan Casey, Digital Director, E-Kiosk Ireland says he's delighted to help bring a first for Ireland to the South East.

“It’s an honour to be involved in such an innovative technology project, and to be able to offer the first in Ireland here in the South East. To see the movement from concept to reality has been truly mind blowing and I have to tip my hat to Tomas and Emils for their work here.

Advertisement

"We hope people will enjoy the store and new experience and we believe the future is bright!” Jordan said.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.