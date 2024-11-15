Large scale portrait of Cillian Murphy appears in New Ross

A large-scale mural of actor Cillian Murphy has appeared in New Ross.

It's inspired by his role in the movie 'Small Things Like These', which was filmed in the Wexford town.

The portrait was created by French street artist Zabou, who has previously created striking realistic portraits in Waterford city.

The creation was supported by the Walls Project, which work across Ireland and Europe, with commissions, workshop and art tours.

