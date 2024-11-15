Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Large scale portrait of Cillian Murphy appears in New Ross

Large scale portrait of Cillian Murphy appears in New Ross
Zabou working on the Cillian Murphy portrait in New Ross this week Photo Credit: zabouartist, Instagram
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A large-scale mural of actor Cillian Murphy has appeared in New Ross.

It's inspired by his role in the movie 'Small Things Like These', which was filmed in the Wexford town.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Visit New Ross (@visitnewross)

The portrait was created by French street artist Zabou, who has previously created striking realistic portraits in Waterford city.

 

View this post on Instagram
Advertisement

 

A post shared by ZABOU (@zabouartist)

The creation was supported by the Walls Project, which work across Ireland and Europe, with commissions, workshop and art tours.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Man taken to hospital following Waterford collision

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Kilkenny pub wins Irish Pub of the Year 2024

 By Rachael Dunphy
Waterford News 3

Gardaí investigate burglary at Waterford car dealership

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement