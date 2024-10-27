Play Button
Man and woman arrested after discovery of man's body (20s) in Wexford

Garda tape, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Two people have been arrested after a man's body was discovered in Wexford.

The remains of the man in his 20s were found in Shelmalier Commons this afternoon.

The body remains at the scene and the scene has been sealed off pending the arrival of the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s are currently being questioned at a Garda station in Wexford.

It's understood a man had been reported missing almost two weeks ago.

