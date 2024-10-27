Man and woman arrested after discovery of man's body (20s) in Wexford

Two people have been arrested after a man's body was discovered in Wexford.

The remains of the man in his 20s were found in Shelmalier Commons this afternoon.

The body remains at the scene and the scene has been sealed off pending the arrival of the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s are currently being questioned at a Garda station in Wexford.

Advertisement

It's understood a man had been reported missing almost two weeks ago.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.