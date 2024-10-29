Man (41) charged with murder of Stephen Ring in Wexford

A man has been charged with the murder of Stephen Ring in Wexford.

A woman has also been charged with aiding and abetting a crime.

41-year-old Christopher Judge with an address at Pairc na Dara, Clonard, Wexford, was charged before a sitting of Wexford District Court this afternoon for the murder of 27-year-old Steven Ring.

Mr Ring was reported missing 2 weeks ago on October 15th and his body was discovered in a quarry on Forth Mountain at Carrigfoyle outside Wexford Town on Sunday.

A second person, 34-year-old Jane Corcoran, of the same address in Clonard, also appeared in court this afternoon - charged with aiding and abetting in a crime.

They made no reply to their charges and are both to appear again at Wexford District Court on Monday via Video Link.

