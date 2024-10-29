Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Wexford News

Man (41) charged with murder of Stephen Ring in Wexford

Man (41) charged with murder of Stephen Ring in Wexford
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has been charged with the murder of Stephen Ring in Wexford.

A woman has also been charged with aiding and abetting a crime.

41-year-old Christopher Judge with an address at Pairc na Dara, Clonard, Wexford, was charged before a sitting of Wexford District Court this afternoon for the murder of 27-year-old Steven Ring.

Mr Ring was reported missing 2 weeks ago on October 15th and his body was discovered in a quarry on Forth Mountain at Carrigfoyle outside Wexford Town on Sunday.

Advertisement

A second person, 34-year-old Jane Corcoran, of the same address in Clonard, also appeared in court this afternoon - charged with aiding and abetting in a crime.

They made no reply to their charges and are both to appear again at Wexford District Court on Monday via Video Link.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Funeral arrangements of Wexford man Stephen Ring announced

 By Dayna Kearney
Entertainment 2

New song featuring Liam Payne to be released

 By Rachael Dunphy
Wexford News 3

Man and woman charged in connection with discovery of body in Wexford

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Wexford News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement