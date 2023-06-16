Missing Wexford man found safe and well

A Wexford man who went missing on June 14th has been located safe and well.

56-year-old Fran Murphy from Enniscorthy went missing from the Co. Wexford town on Wednesday last but was found safe and well on Friday afternoon (June 16).

It is believed Fran was driving in his black Skoda Superb vehicle which has a 141-KY registration plate. He was last seen wearing brown shorts, a blue and green t-shirt, and white runners.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their help in locating Fran Murphy.

Teen found safe and well

This morning, 13-year-old Ellen O'Reilly who had been missing since Wednesday, June 7th, has also been located safe and well.

The teenager had been missing from the Kingscourt area of County Cavan, however, it was believed she may have travelled to the Tipperary area.

She went missing from Kingscourt on the afternoon of June 7th, with Gardaí sharing this morning that she was found safe and well. However, it is not known if the teenager made it to the Tipperary area.