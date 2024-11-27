Road closed in Wexford following serious collision

The N11 is currently closed in both directions in Wexford, following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident, which Gardaí say happened in Crossabeg area, close to Oylgate.

Multiple vehicles are reportedly involved.

WEXFORD TRAFFIC The N11 is currently closed in both directions at Crossabeg due to a road traffic incident. Local diversions are currently in place. pic.twitter.com/BsqWQNiuuT — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 27, 2024

Major tailbacks have been reported in the area this evening.

Gardaí say diversions are in place and drivers are being asked to avoid this section of the N11 if possible.

More information to follow.

