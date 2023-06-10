South East receives confirmation date for reopening of Emergency Department at Wexford General Hospital

More than three months after the devastating fire that wreaked havoc in Wexford General Hospital (WGH) - Tuesday, July 25 has been confirmed as the long-awaited reopening date for services in the Emergency Department (ED).

While WGH continued to operate in a reduced capacity, through services in its Minor Injuries Unit and Acute Medical Assessment Unit, all emergency cases were diverted to neighbouring hospitals in Waterford, Kilkenny and Dublin.

The situation supplied increased pressure on the health system in Ireland, particularly on neighbours Waterford, who have struggled with the increase in patients.

WGH manager Linda O'Leary stated that while ED services will resume, the hospital will not be back to full capacity on that date.

She said: "I’m delighted to advise you that the Emergency Department will reopen on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

"Although the ED service will be reinstated, the hospital will not have returned to full bed capacity on this date. This means that there will be greater pressure on the ED service when it reopens and the wider hospital. Contingency plans, however, will be in place to mitigate the shortfall.

"Work continues to expedite the full reopening of all wards and beds. It is expected that full bed capacity will be returned by the end of August.

"In the meantime, we are working to continue with contingency arrangements established since the fire, which have proved very successful and provided services to the population of County Wexford."

Ms O'Leary moved to thank the continued efforts of all of the staff at the hospital, as well as the HSE and the many contractors working day and night toward the resumption of services.

