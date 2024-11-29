Tributes paid to popular Wexford man who lost his life in collision

Tributes have been paid to a popular man from Wexford town, who sadly lost his life in a collision earlier this week.

Eddie Broaders died in a crash between two cars and a lorry on the N11 near Oylegate on Wednesday evening.

The healthcare worker from Wexford was well known for his involvement in sport. He represented the Wexford hurling team underage, won a Leinster Minor medal in 1985, and played for his club, Faythe Harriers.

Eddie is remembered as a much-loved husband, father, son, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family, extended family, and wide circle of friends.

Advertisement

His club, Faythe Harriers, issued a statement on social media expressing its condolences, describing him as 'a former hugely talented senior player with the club' who was 'extremely good-humoured' and 'always had a smile on his face'.

Eddie's funeral details read, he will be respose at JJ Kearney's funeral home Selskar Street Y35EK80 on Saturday 30th Nov from 2pm to 8pm and again on Sunday 1st Dec from 2pm to 8pm.

Removal will take place from the funeral home on Monday morning 2nd December at 11.30am walking to Church of The Assumption Bride Street for funeral mass at noon followed by burial in St Ibars Cemetery Crosstown.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.