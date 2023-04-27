Wexford-based café voted one of Ireland's best at national awards ceremony

The Pantry Café and Restaurant took home the title of Best Emerging Franchise and the Irish Franchise Association Awards.

The Wexford-based business also has premises in each of the five counties in the South East region.

It was not the only title the café took home on the night.

They were also in the running for "Food & Beverage Franchise of the Year" and came second.

Sharing the news online, they said; "We are still revelling in the excitement of the weekend! It was a fantastic night at the Irish Franchise Association Awards. 🤗🏆

"Honestly thrilled & honoured to return home with Best Emerging Franchise of the Year Award 2023!

"And to be Runner-up for ⭐ Food & Beverage Franchise of the Year Award 2023 ⭐

"We are beyond grateful to our unbelievable team who have helped us to achieve this, our dedicated partners and of course our wonderful franchisees.

"We are so excited to see where the next 6 months of this incredible journey takes us."

Success for Waterford Food Truck

The Pantry's success follows that of Waterford's Unbeatable food truck which took home a national accolade at February's Yes Chef Irish Takeaway Awards.

Unbeetable Food, based in Tramore Co. Waterford was the overall winner in the ' Street Food of the Year 2023' category.

Takeaway teams from across Ireland came together this week in what is the biggest night of the year for the industry.

Unbeetable was also nominated in the 'Healthy Takeaway of The Year' category, which was won by Bastion Kitchen, Athlone.

The food truck has already gained glowing reviews from food critics and bloggers alike, with McKenna's Guides dubbing their ramen bowl as "ramen heaven."

Shane Smith Managing Director of NI Media who runs the awards said; “Food to go is one of the fastest growing sectors in the foodservice sector.

"Customer expectations are high and the modern Irish diner has a discerning palate.